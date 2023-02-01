PORT GIPSON, Miss. (WJTV) – One of Mississippi’s historic churches was vandalized on Tuesday, January 31.

First Presbyterian Church in Port Gibson is widely known for its steeple with the hand pointing toward heaven.

According to church leaders, someone came into the church on Tuesday, overturned the pews, tipped the pulpit backwards, overturned the baptismal font and communion table, and damaged the piano and organ. They said the vandal also damaged two of the 120-year-old-stained glass windows.

Courtesy: First Presbyterian Church in Port Gibson

The church is normally left unlocked everyday for tourists to visit.

The Claiborne County sheriff said an arrested was made on Wednesday.