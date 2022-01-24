Arrest made in Rainbow Motel double homicide case

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police arrested a man on Sunday, January 23 in connection to a double homicide case that happened at Rainbow Motel.

More than half of the victims in Jackson homicide cases this year have been women. The two women in Sunday’s double-homicide have not been identified. Their ages are 20 and 21.

Police said Jermaine White was arrested in connection to the case. They said he rented a room with the two victims at Rainbow Motel. He spent the majority of the day with them after they had allegedly been using drugs.

“It used to be that a woman or child would never be harmed by anyone. Unfortunately, during the season we’re living in, there is no respectable person. My condolences go out to the victims’ family,” said Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn.

Hearn said there is no evidence at this time that the case involved prostitution.