CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with Main Street Clinton announced Art in the Park will return on Saturday, April 2.

The event will take place at Lions Club Park from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Art in the Park will feature local artists offering their artwork for sale while others will offer demonstrations. There will also be several interactive arts and crafts for children set up in the picnic pavilion during the day of the event.

Local food trucks will also be at the event, which is free and open to the public.