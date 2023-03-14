RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with Visit Ridgeland announced that three of the city’s signature events will return for Art, Wine and Wheels weekend, which is set for May 5-7.

The Ridgeland Fine Arts Festival, The MIND Center Santé South Food & Wine Festival, and the Natchez Trace Century Ride will bring locals and visitors together for a celebration of Ridgeland’s live music, outdoor, and dining offerings.

The weekend begins with Visit Ridgeland hosting a Kickoff Party on Friday, May 5 at Renaissance at Colony Park. The Ridgeland Fine Arts Festival first opens its booths from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Registrants of the Natchez Trace Century Ride are invited to attend a VIP Social from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

The evening concludes with a kickoff concert from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. The concert is free to the public.

On Saturday, May 6, the Natchez Trace Century Ride will get the wheels turning from Old Trace Park in Ridgeland. This event welcomes riders off all ages and availabilities, offering distances from 8, 25, 50, 62 and 100 miles along the Natchez Trace Parkway.

Registration for the ride is open at bikesignup.com and includes complimentary entrance into the Friday evening VIP Social.

The Ridgeland Fine Arts Festival continues Saturday, May 6 from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Sunday, May 7 from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Todd Perkins has been announced as the featured artist for the annual event.

Mississippi’s largest wine and food event, The MIND Center Santé South Food & Wine Festival, returns the evening of Saturday, May 6. This culinary showcase for a great cause benefits Alzheimer’s disease research and clinical care.

Tickets are available for purchase at santesouth.org.