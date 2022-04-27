RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Art, Wine and Wheels weekend will take place May 6-8, 2022, at the Renaissance at Colony Park and along the Natchez Trace Parkway.

The weekend includes the Ridgeland Fine Arts Festival, hosted by the Ridgeland Tourism Commission, Santé South Wine Festival and the Natchez Trace Century Ride.

Friday, May 6

Natchez Trace Century Ride VIP Social – 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Kick-Off Party with Molly Ringwalds (Live Music) – 6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. house music starts at 5:00 p.m.

Ridgeland Fine Arts Festival Artists Booths Open – 5:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 7

Natchez Trace Century Ride – 7:00 a.m.

Ridgeland Fine Arts Festival – 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Santé South Wine Festival – 7:30 – 10:00 p.m.

Sunday, May 2

Ridgeland Fine Arts Festival – 11:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Tickets for the Sante South Wine Festival are $150 and registration for the Century Ride is $55.

“Over the last 13 years, this all-encompassing weekend in Ridgeland has grown to include fine arts and wine festivals with live music and great food and a bicycle ride that brings in hundreds of folks from all over the U.S. This is a wonderful event for the city of Ridgeland and offers such a variety of activities for people of all ages,” said Mayor Gene McGee.

Details on all weekend events can be found at www.artwineandwheels.com.