RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – The last day of the Ridgeland Art, Wine and Wheels weekend at the Renaissance at Colony Park was held on Sunday, May 8.

The outdoor event featured the Sante South Wine Festival and the Natchez Trace Century Ride on Saturday. On Sunday, the Ridgeland Fine Arts Festival was held. Guests could purchase drawings, paintings, jewelry and other artworks.

One of the participating artists came from Alabama to join the event.

“The artists here, there’s great variety. The show promoters are wonderful. They do everything to make sure the artists have a great time. It’s such a fun show to be a part of. The people have been wonderful. Mississippi is such a friendly place. We’ve been here last year, we’re here this year and we look forward to being back next year,” said artist Anita Bice.

The Ridgeland Fine Arts Festival also featured food, live music and activities for kids.