JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – An artist is hoping to bring healing to the City of Soul through art.

Shani Peters unveiled her piece “Collective Care” art installation on Farish Street. She said her inspiration is the role Black women take on as caregivers while enduring suffering and violence.

What started as a booked morphed into an art montage that allows viewers to read the book as they walk down the street.

“The whole project is rooted in both mental and physical wellness. Meditation is a huge part of that for me. The colors are really intentional. I’m thinking about the beauty of the colors in a sunrise and when the sun sets. I’m thinking about the parallel and the tension there is in that pallet and the pallet of flames. Really thinking about what needs to be destroyed and rebuilt in our society. That’s to make it that Black mothers and caretakers aren’t picking up the pieces behind everything else,” said Peters.

She said she hopes that Black women and women of color can use her piece as a practical, day-to-day resource.