JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The first JXN Tattoo, Soul and Arts Festival is taking place this weekend at the Mississippi Trade Mart.

Festivalgoers get the chance to meet with more than 25 tattoo artists from the metro area. Artists are able to showcase their work and practice more on-the-spot techniques.

Organizers say the festival started as a dream to popularize the art.

“In Jackson, Mississippi, the artwork hasn’t really gotten the respect it deserves. We have a lot of talent here. Sometimes it’s overlooked. Now, that this is happening, I really feel like that’s going to change,” said Steven Hendrix, organizer of the event with Hendrix Tattoo Studio.

“I’m proud of all the people who are actually getting tattooed. It’s so brave to do it anyway, but to do it on spot and trust these people. It’s just a great atmosphere. Energy. Big. We love it,” said Helena Que, who attended the festival.

The festival wraps up on Sunday.