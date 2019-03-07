Ash Wednesday observed in the metro Video

JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) - Mardi Gras is over. On Fat Tuesday (also known as Shrove Tuesday) people temporarily stripped all the kitchen cabinets of sugar, butter, and other ‘luxuries’. And Ash Wednesday begins the preparation of Christians for a period of reflection and observance of sacrifice during the season known as Lent.

The observance started in the 6th century as a way to prepare for Easter. Ashes are marked in the shape of a cross on the forehead of believers to represent repentance and death.

The Lenten season lasts forty-six days leading up to Easter.

