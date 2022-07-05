JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Tuesday, Jackson City Councilman Ashby Foote, Ward 1, was named the next president of the City Council.

Foote will replace Councilwoman Virgi Lindsay, Ward 7, as president. Lindsay became council president in June 2021.

Foote received a Bachelor of Science in Engineering from the University of Southern Mississippi. He is a 1974 graduate of the United States Military Academy at West Point.

Councilwoman Angelique Lee, Ward 2, will remain the vice president of the council.