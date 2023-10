JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – At least a dozen horses were killed during a barn fire in Jackson.

Jackson Fire officials said the fire happened around 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, October 24 on Forest Avenue.

Firefighters said half of the barn was damaged during the fire. Officials said between 12 and 14 horses died in the fire.

No people were injured. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.