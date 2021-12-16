Atmos Energy donates equipment to Jackson Fire Department

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Atmos Energy donated leak detection equipment on Thursday to the Jackson Fire Department (JFD) and the Mississippi Public Service Commission (MPSC).

The company is donating seven Sensit Gold G2 combustible gas leak detectors, a calibration unit, and

other items necessary to maintain the detectors. The Sensit units are designed to detect 4 types of gases:

methane (natural gas), carbon monoxide (CO), oxygen (O2), and hydrogen sulfide (H2S).

“We respond to reports of natural gas leaks every day. However, fire departments are often the first to be called when someone believes they smell gas or have an issue with carbon monoxide in their homes or business. This equipment will help the Jackson Fire Department keep residents safe,” said said Bobby Morgan, VP of Public Affairs for Atmos Energy in Mississippi.

Courtesy: Atmos Energy

Courtesy: Atmos Energy

“We will put this equipment to good use,” he said. “Other than fighting fires, investigation is one of our most important jobs. Carbon monoxide is deadly and lives will be saved by this donation,” said Jackson Fire Chief Willie Owens.

The total value of the donation is approximately $21,000.