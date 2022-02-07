ATTALA COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Attala County Fire Department (ACFD) will start using a new E-dispatching program for call outs.

Breezy News reported the Board of Supervisors approved E-dispatching on Monday, February 7. The E-dispatching program allows firefighters and emergency workers to get call outs through an app on their phone. The call outs can be sent out through text, phone call or app notification.

Fire Chief Danny Townsend said the program is useful in situations when there’s confusion about an address. He added that it will cut down on the need for radios.