ATTALA COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – On October 1, 2022, Attala County took over the operation of the Emergency 911 system and will be responsible for it rather than the City of Kosciusko.

The Star Herald reported the agreement took place after the Attala County Board of Supervisors formed an Emergency Communications District, which includes all of Attala County.

Attala County will be responsible for answering all incoming E-911 calls. All E-911 calls will be recorded and will remain in the custody of Attala County for a minimum of one year.

The City of Kosciusko will provide the facilities to operate the E-911 telephone system, while the county will be responsible for the purchase, maintenance and associated costs of E-911 equipment.

The newspaper reported that the agreement will be automatically renewed each year.