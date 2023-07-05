ATTALA COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – An Independence Day shooting left one man injured in Attala County.

Breezy News reported the shooting happened at a home on Highway 14 West near Sudduth Road in the McAdams area. Attala County deputies said they responded to the home after receiving a call about a domestic disturbance between a man and woman.

According to investigators, a man at the home had been shot by the man involved in the disturbance. The alleged shooter was arrested after deputies said he fled scene.

The victim was taken to the hospital by a private vehicle. His condition is unknown as of Wednesday, July 5.