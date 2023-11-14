SCOTT COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – An Attala County man was killed during a crash in Scott County.

Breezy News reported the crash happened around 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 11 on Highway 25 and involved three vehicles.

Officials with the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) said a Toyota Camry and a Toyota Tundra were traveling south and collided with a Chevrolet 1500 pickup truck that was stopped on the highway.

The driver of the Chevrolet, 60-year-old Richard Harlos, died.

The crash remains under investigation.