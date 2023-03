ATTALA COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – An Attala County mother and her two daughters died in an apparent drowning accident in Louisiana.

Breezy News reported the incident happened around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, March 12.

The victims have not been identified, but officers said the mother was 28-years-old and the daughters were seven and eight. They were from Ethel.

According to the report, a nine-year-old boy was rescued and airlifted to a hospital in critical condition.