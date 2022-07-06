ATTALA COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Attala County School District plan to enhance security measures at each facility for the 2022-23 school year.

The Star Herald reported the school board updated its crisis management plans during a meeting in July.

The new measures include preventing outsiders from entering a campus without proper screening. The school resource officers also underwent a school safety training course.

The board also discussed making fences longer in order to close off the school campuses, as well as remote-controlled gates.

If mobile metal detectors were approved by the board, those could be placed randomly at each high school.