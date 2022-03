ATTALA COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Attala County will take control of Kosciusko’s 911 operations on September 30 this year.

Breezy News reported the switch comes due to the end of a 20-year-old agreement. The City of Kosciusko and Attala County agreed that the city would handle 911 operations and the county would house city prisoners.

The change will not affect public use of 911.