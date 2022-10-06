PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Pike County deputies arrested an attempted murder suspect and a woman on drug charges on October 5.

Deputies said they received information that Demarques Washington was on Gradyville Road. They said he had an active arrest warrant for attempted murder in connection to a shooting incident that happened on April 21, 2022, on North Live Oak Street.

Deputies said they found Washington and Noriyah Wilson on Gradyville Road. Washington was arrested without incident.

Investigators also executed a search warrant at the location where approximately 337 grams of marijuana was found along with a firearm.

Demarques Washington (Courtesy: Pike Co. Sheriffs Office)

Noriyah Wilson (Courtesy: Pike Co. Sheriffs Office)

(Courtesy: Pike Co. Sheriffs Office)

Washington was arrested and charged with attempted murder and possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute.

Wilson was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute.

Their bonds have not been set at this time.