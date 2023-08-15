RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Civil rights leaders called one measure of justice “historic” after six former Rankin County officers pled guilty to state charges for torturing two Black men in a racist assault.

Brett McAlpin, Jeffrey Middleton, Christian Dedmond, Hunter Elward, Daniel Opdyke and Joshua Hartfield are expected to be sentenced in mid-November.

The so-called “Goon Squad” assaulted Michael Corey Jenkins and Eddie Terrell Parker during a raid at a Braxton home in January 2023. Jenkins was shot in the mouth during the encounter.

Attorney Malik Shabazz represents Jenkins and Parker. He said the struggle for justice continues.

“We know that they have not only committed these wicked acts against Michael Jenkins and Eddie Parker in January, but that the ‘Goon Squad,’ which is really bigger than just six officers under the leadership of Sheriff Bryan Bailey, they have been terrorizing the people in Rankin County for many years. So, we must press for the maximum sentence for this hate crime, and we must continue to press for the removal of Bryan Bailey as sheriff,” said Shabazz.

FILE – In this Forrest County Adult Detention Center booking photo, is Brett McAlpin a former sheriff’s deputy in Rankin County, Miss., taken in Hattiesburg, Miss., on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023. McAlpin, who is one of six former Mississippi law officers, including some who call themselves the “Goon Squad,” will plead guilty to state charges Monday, Aug. 14, for their racist assault on two Black men that ended with an officer shooting one man in the mouth. (Forrest County Adult Detention Center via AP, File)

Brett McAlpin appears in court on Aug. 14, 2023. (WJTV)

Jeffrey Middleton appears in court on Aug. 14, 2023. (WJTV)

Christian Dedmon appears in court on Aug. 14, 2023. (WJTV)

Hunter Elward appears in court on Aug. 14, 2023. (WJTV)

Daniel Opdyke appears in court on Aug. 14, 2023. (WJTV)

FILE – This is a Forrest County Adult Detention Center booking photograph of Joshua Hartfield a former Richland police officer, taken in Hattiesburg, Miss., on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023. Hartfield, who is one of six former Mississippi law officers, including some who call themselves the “Goon Squad,” will plead guilty to state charges Monday, Aug. 14, for their racist assault on two Black men that ended with an officer shooting one man in the mouth. (Forrest County Adult Detention Center via AP, File)

Joshua Hartfield appears in court on Aug. 14, 2023. (WJTV)

Demonstrators attended the Rankin County Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday to urge the resignation of Bailey.