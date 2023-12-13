HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Following a mistrial in the Beth Ann White case, new motions and new dates are set in the trial related to a Hinds County crash that killed a mother and her six-month-old son.

The state alleges White’s blood alcohol content level was .273% the night of the crash, which is more than three times more than the legal limit of .08%.

The defense questioned who had the right of way during the deadly crash. Due to this and other factors presented at trial, the jury could not come to a consensus on a verdict. A mistrial was declared on November 30.

Allison Conaway and her six-month-old son, Alex, were killed in the November 2021 crash involving White. Conaway’s two other children, Chelsea and Chloe, sustained life-threatening brain and spinal injuries due to the crash. The girls survived their injuries.

White was indicted on four counts of aggravated DUI.

According to a December 1 motion filed by White’s attorney Kevin Camp, White has been in the custody of the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office since her arrest. Camp asserted that White should be granted bond because she would appear at the next trial and has a “credible reputation and character in the community.”

On Tuesday, Mississippi Circuit Judge Winston L. Kidd set a new trial date for April 29, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. White pled not guilty to her charges.