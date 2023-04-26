JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – An attorney for the family of Rasheem Carter said the family was notified that a third set of remains contained a DNA match to Carter.

According to Attorney Ben Crump, officials with the Mississippi Crime Lab notified the family that the remains were found on February 23, 2023.

Carter, 25, was reported missing by his family on October 2, 2022. His skeletal remains were found on a property in Smith County on November 2, 2022, and were taken to the Mississippi State Crime Lab for examination.

Carter’s family believes there was foul play in the case. Crump sent a letter to the Department of Justice asking them to get involved in the case.

The family of Rasheem Carter, while still deep in grief, is being denied adequate information and closure from the Mississippi officials overseeing this case. From the beginning of this case, the family has been misled. At first, when the first of Rasheem’s remains were discovered with his head decapitated from his body, officials told the family that it was animals that killed Rasheem. Then, officials admitted that they believed he was murdered. Now, it is unacceptable that the family had to find out through an email that more of Rasheem’s remains were found, and still, they haven’t been told any other information, been offered a meeting with officials, or received his remains. They continue to be stonewalled at every turn. This family just wants to find out what happened to Rasheem and say their goodbyes – they ask that the additional remains be returned to them so that they can lay him to rest. Attorney Ben Crump

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) joined the investigation in November 2022 at the request of the Smith County Sheriff’s Department. Bailey Martin, the press secretary for the Mississippi Department of Public Safety (DPS), said agents have helped conduct interviews, investigated the area where the remains were found and investigated tips to help determine the last known whereabouts of Carter.

In March, MBI officials announced forensic anthropology examination of Carter was completed by the Mississippi State Medical Examiner’s Office on February 2, 2023. Martin said based solely upon the condition of his remains, there was no means by which the cause of death could be reasonably determined by the medical examiner’s office.

According to Martin, MBI and the Smith County Sheriff’s Department will continue their investigation into the death of Carter.

Carter’s family plans to hold a protest on Saturday, April 29 at 11:00 a.m. at the Taylorsville SportsPlex.