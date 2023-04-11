JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The attorney for Richard’s Disposal announced the company will sue the City of Jackson.

With the garbage contract dispute in Jackson, Richard’s Disposal’s Attorney John Walker said they are appealing the April 1 denial to give the company a six-year contract.

“Well, we’re saying that the actions of the City Council were arbitrary and capricious. They weren’t supported by substantial evidence, and they were basically using factors other than those that were in the request for proposal due to which Richard’s was the selected vendor,” said Walker.

The attorney went on to say Richard’s Disposal workers are still getting paid, but they hope a resolution comes as soon as possible.

“Mr. Richard has the patience of Job who has tried to work with the city to provide it with waste collection services. And I mean, basically, he’s committed to the citizens of Jackson. He’s appreciated the patience and understanding of the citizens, and the friendship that has developed with between Richard’s employees, and the citizens and wants to continue that,” added Walker.

WJTV 12 News asked if Richard’s would consider an emergency contract with the city, but their attorney said they would have to wait and see what the city would offer.