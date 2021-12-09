Author Angie Thomas to select Belhaven student for writing scholarship

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Angie Thomas, a best-selling author and Belhaven University alumna, is partnering with her alma mater to provide one, full-ride scholarship to an incoming writing major.

The Angie Thomas Writers Scholarship will be awarded for the third year to cover one student’s tuition, room and board for four years. Other applicants may receive a scholarship, as well, in an unspecified amount.

“It’s truly a blessing to be a blessing, and the Angie Thomas Writers Scholarship is just that. For the third straight year, yet another young writer will be given the opportunity to hone their craft without a financial burden weighing them down,” said Thomas.

Scholarship applications will be due on March 15, 2022, and the winner will be selected on April 15, 2022. Applications can be found here.