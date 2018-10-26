Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

GULFPORT, Miss. - Officials in Harrison County have identified the body of a woman found beside a highway earlier this week.

Harrison County Coroner Gary Hargrove told news outlets that a fingerprint was used to identify 52-year-old Doretha Silkwood of Gulfport.

A person on a bicycle found the body Sunday afternoon. Hargrove said Silkwood had not been reported Mississippi.

The coroner said the cause of death is still under investigation.