Authorities identify body of woman found by Mississippi road
GULFPORT, Miss. - Officials in Harrison County have identified the body of a woman found beside a highway earlier this week.
Harrison County Coroner Gary Hargrove told news outlets that a fingerprint was used to identify 52-year-old Doretha Silkwood of Gulfport.
A person on a bicycle found the body Sunday afternoon. Hargrove said Silkwood had not been reported Mississippi.
The coroner said the cause of death is still under investigation.
