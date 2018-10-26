Local News

Authorities identify body of woman found by Mississippi road

Posted: Oct 26, 2018 09:51 AM CDT

GULFPORT, Miss. - Officials in Harrison County have identified the body of a woman found beside a highway earlier this week.

Harrison County Coroner Gary Hargrove told news outlets that a fingerprint was used to identify 52-year-old Doretha Silkwood of Gulfport. 

A person on a bicycle found the body Sunday afternoon. Hargrove said Silkwood had not been reported Mississippi.  

The coroner said the cause of death is still under investigation.

