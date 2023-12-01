RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A possible fentanyl overdose kept emergency crews busy in Rankin County Friday morning.

Chris Picou, the supervisor for the Drug Interdiction Narcotics Group, said the incident happened at a home near Camelot Way. He said authorities responded after receiving a call about a young woman’s death.

Picou said the agency has been investigating a few fentanyl-related instances in the Rankin County and metro area.

“Well, I mean, if this ends up being what we think it is, an overdose with fentanyl, this is a very serious problem that we have in Mississippi right now. A fentanyl crisis is huge right now, and we’ve got to get a grip on it,” he said.

Picou said he will not release any names until the cause of death has been determined.