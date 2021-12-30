MHP officer involved in shooting in Woodville

WOODVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened in Woodville on Thursday, December 30.

According to the Mississippi Attorney General’s Office, the shooting involved a Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) officer.

The Natchez Democrat reported the patrolman tried to pull over a vehicle for a traffic stop, but the vehicle fled. The chase ended on 3rd Street South and Depot Street in Woodville.

According to the newspaper, the vehicle stopped, and one suspect tried to run away while shooting at the patrolman. The patrolman returned fire and hit the suspect twice in the leg. Authorities said the patrolman was not injured.

The suspect was taken to Merit Health Natchez, where he is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.