Authorities search for woman and two children after crashing into river: Tunica

TUNICA COUNTY, Miss. (WREG) — Authorities in Tunica County are conducting a search after a car with a woman and two children inside crashed into a river.

According to the Tunica County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened at around 10 a.m. Sunday between the Fitz Casino and Tunica River Park.

Authorities said Symphony Wilson, 29, and a 5-year-old female and 2-year-old male were inside of a gray Chevy Suburban when it crashed.

Multiple agencies are currently on the scene conducting a search, including the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office Diving Unit and Search & Rescue Unit. The Tunica County Sheriff’s Office says additional search units are being notified to assist in the search.

