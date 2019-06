Copyright by WJTV - All rights reserved

PORT GIBSON, Miss. (WJTV) - The Claiborne County Sheriff's Dept. is working to learn more about a missing 12-year-old boy at Lake Claiborne.

The sheriff says little is yet known about what's happening there and that they recieved a call about the boy late Saturday afternoon.

WJTV 12's Tara Thomas is enroute to the lake, to learn more on the search.