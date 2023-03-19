JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Authors from across the country were in Jackson for the third annual Mississippi Urban Book Fest.

Urban writing and publishing is a growing industry, inspiring a new generation of writers.

“The future is urban fiction.”

More than 30 authors were in Jackson for the festival.

“You have authors and vendors from all over the world like New York, Miami, Chicago, Memphis, L.A and local authors from Mississippi,” said Twila T., an author and publisher.

Authors sold and signed copies of their books while meeting their fans face to face.

“It’s such a surreal feeling when people see you and they’re like, ‘Oh my goodness, I love your work,’ and they come up to you and hug you,” said Alisha Dawn, an author from Mississippi.

“Seeing them purchase my work, seeing them read my work and getting excited about my work makes me want to go harder,” said Debria B., an author from Chicago.

Writers say urban fiction writing is a growing industry in the U.S. with events like the Urban Book Fest helping to inspire upcoming Black authors.

“It’s grown tremendously. I’ve been in the urban industry since 2015 and I’ve seen it just elevate over the years. It’s amazing.”

“The first year I was here, I was set out with my boutique and then after that, because I’m a reader first, it just kind of pushed me to go ahead and start my dream of writing.”

Organizers even say one local artist is working on a film adaptation of their book, which will film in Mississippi.