JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi’s Book Festival brought book lovers from near and far to the State Capitol.

The event draws thousands to its annual Literary Lawn Party. People are able to take part in book signings, panel discussions and visitations with hundreds of authors, some of which are from right here in Mississippi.

“We believe that children who are having issues, in this particular case with bullying, can benefit from stories,” said Jud Gilliam and Mary Evelyn Brown, co-authors of The Magical Heart of T Dog.

“It was originally written to heal me as one of the main characters in the book, but I realized this is a story other people can use as well. We want other people to heal from whatever trauma they experienced as a child,” said Carla Fitzgerald, the author of Planting Peaches.

“To tell the story that was missing from the Hurricane Katrina narrative. I decided to initiate a study with women from the Gulf Coast. I would follow them for the past 16 and a half years. Now, I’m not only telling their story of survival, but resilience and recovery,” said Dr. Ophera Davis, the author of The Overlooked Voices of Hurricane Katrina.

The one-day event is free and has been going strong since 2015.