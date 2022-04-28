BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – Brandon Police are searching for two suspects wanted for auto burglaries that happened on Tuesday, April 26.

The auto burglaries happened outside of a business on Professional Drive in Brandon. Police said a total of three vehicles was burglarized in the parking lot.

Surveillance video showed the suspects driving into the lot around 7:58 a.m. and watched vehicles as they parked and as the owners entered the business. One suspect then got out and broke the windows of three different vehicles and stole items.

Police said the suspects vehicle appeared to be a newer model Jeep Cherokee, with tinted window and chrome alloy rims. The vehicle appeared to be occupied by a driver and a second occupant who got out and broke into the vehicles.

Anyone with information that leads to an arrest could be eligible for up to a $2,500 reward. If you have information to help in this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online on the Central Mississippi Crime Stoppers website.