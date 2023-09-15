JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – General Motors, Ford and Stellantis workers are now on strike.

Chairperson for United Auto Workers (UAW) General Motors, Shellie Thomas, said they have made record profits this year across the three automakers.

Thomas said there are workers who have been with the businesses for nearly 17 years and have never received a raise.

“The negotiations have been moving real slow, and they’re not willing to just give us what we need and what we’re asking for. You don’t have to be all of it, but at least there’s at least come with something that makes sense,” said Thomas.

Thomas said the companies make millions a year, and the workers deserve more than what they’re getting.