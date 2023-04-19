NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – The Adams County sheriff said investigators are waiting on autopsy results to determine the cause of death of a Louisiana man.

The Natchez Democrat reported the body of Christopher Lee Sanders, 45, was found inside the trunk of his car on Cindy Lane a day after he was reported missing on Tuesday, April 11.

Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten said Sanders was last seen alive on April 4.

According to the newspaper, Adams County Coroner James Lee said he has not received any confirmation from the state crime lab that they have begun the autopsy.

Patten said deputies have interviewed eight people in connection to the case in order to build a timeline of when Sanders was last seen alive.

The investigation is ongoing.