AutoZone to host job fair in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – AutoZone is partnering with the Jobs for Jacksonians program to host a job fair
Thursday, November 4 from 9:00 a.m. to noon at Sykes Community Center in Jackson.

Recruiters are hiring for the following positions:

  • Full Time: Manager Trainees, Commercial Sales Managers, Delivery Drivers (no CDL required), Supervisors and Retail Sales
  • Part Time: Manager Trainees, Commercial Sales Managers, Delivery Drivers (no CDL required), Supervisors and Retail Sales

Full-time and part-time employees will be offered a competitive benefits package.

Due to COVID-19, local guidelines will be in place to ensure the safety of prospective applicants. Everyone must wear a face covering at all times.

