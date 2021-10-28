AutoZone to host job fair in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – AutoZone is partnering with the Jobs for Jacksonians program to host a job fair

Thursday, November 4 from 9:00 a.m. to noon at Sykes Community Center in Jackson.

Recruiters are hiring for the following positions:

Full Time: Manager Trainees, Commercial Sales Managers, Delivery Drivers (no CDL required), Supervisors and Retail Sales

Manager Trainees, Commercial Sales Managers, Delivery Drivers (no CDL required), Supervisors and Retail Sales Part Time: Manager Trainees, Commercial Sales Managers, Delivery Drivers (no CDL required), Supervisors and Retail Sales

Full-time and part-time employees will be offered a competitive benefits package.

Due to COVID-19, local guidelines will be in place to ensure the safety of prospective applicants. Everyone must wear a face covering at all times.