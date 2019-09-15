Average US price of gas down 3 cents per gallon

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — The wood-frame home where a Mississippi washerwoman lived as she scrimped to create a scholarship fund has been moved to a museum district honoring African American accomplishments.

The Hattiesburg home of the late Oseola McCarty was placed in a tax sale in 2017. The local convention commission bought it with the plan of creating a museum honoring McCarty, The Hattiesburg American reported.