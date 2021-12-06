Avoid a deer collision this winter with these safety tips

ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Authorities are encouraging Mississippians to stay safe this winter season by avoiding a deer collision.
The Adams County Sheriff’s Office recommends these tips:
- Be attentive during peak deer hours. From sunset to midnight and during the hours shortly before and after sunrise are the highest risk times for deer-vehicle collisions.
- Use extra caution when driving through deer-crossing zones. Deer are common in areas where roads divide agricultural fields from forestland.
- Deer seldom run alone. If you see one, others may be nearby.
- Use high beam headlights at night when there is no oncoming traffic. The higher light will illuminate the eyes of deer near the roadway.
- Slow down and blow your horn with one long blast to scare the deer away.
- Brake firmly but stay in your lane if there is a deer in your pathway. Many serious accidents occur when drivers swerve to avoid a deer and hit another vehicle or lose control of their cars.
- Always wear your seatbelt. Most people who are injured in a car-deer crash were not wearing their seatbelt.
- Do not rely on deer-deterring devices. Deer whistles, deer fences and reflectors have not been proven to reduce deer-vehicle collisions.
- If your vehicle strikes a deer, do not touch the animal. A frightened or wounded deer can hurt you or further injure itself. The best procedure is to get your vehicle off the road and call the police.
- In the event a deer damages your vehicle, contact your insurance agent to report the incident.