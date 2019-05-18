Local News

B&B Theatres comes to Northpark

By:

Posted: May 17, 2019 05:35 PM CDT

Updated: May 18, 2019 11:17 AM CDT

On Friday Northpark announced that B&B Theatres will be the newest addition to the region’s popular shopping destination.

“We are absolutely thrilled to introduce B&B Theatres to Ridgeland,” states Northpark General Manager, Kasey Dickson. “This is the next step of our journey after completing the first phase of redevelopment. B&B Theatres’ cutting-edge vision and contemporary design will complement The New Northpark perfectly, providing an entertainment experience that is unique to the area.”

B&B Theatres will introduce multiple amenities designed to enhance the movie-going experience. The addition of Marquee Bar, a full-service bar, will allow guests 21 and over to enjoy a beer, wine, or cocktail with friends before the show or bring into the auditorium during the movie.

