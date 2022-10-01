JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A popular Fondren restaurant has closed its doors permanently.

Babalu in Jackson announced the restaurant closed effective immediately. Restaurant leaders said there have been multiple challenges, including hiring woes and ongoing water issues. They said it’s no longer possible to continue operations.

Jackson was placed under a citywide boil water notice on July 29, and many areas of the city lost water pressure shortly afterwards due to issues at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Facility.

The boil water notice was lifted on September 15.

“Thank you for being loyal guests and for the many years of support,” Babalu officials stated on social media.