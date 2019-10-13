Back the Blue Fundraiser honors Deputy Brad Sullivan

FLORA, Miss. (WJTV)- The town of Livingston is holding a fundraising event in Flora to show support for Madison County Deputy Brad Sullivan.

Families have been enjoying live music, food and craft beer, axe throwing, and many more amenities. State and Local Law Enforcement first responders are also present with their K-9 partners.







The Mississippi Highway Patrol Swat Team, The Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks, Madison County Sherriff’s Office, will also be there to show off their swat vehicles, tactical/airboats, and much more.

All proceeds from the event will benefit Brad Sullivan and his family.