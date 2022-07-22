VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – A Back to School Drive and Celebrity Basketball Game is happened July 31 in Vicksburg. Organizers said the event has a bigger mission than basketball.

Organizers said the event is going to start the school year off with a bang. They said at one point, they had no sponsors for the event, and now they have over 20.

They said it’s not just a basketball game, but an opportunity to get people excited about going to college.

“Education is everything. Education is key,” said one organizer.

Harlem Globetrotters, Chris Hayes, A.J. Merriweather, Alex Weekes, Snake Weezy, Kerwin Kramer and more will be in attendance.

The event will start at 3:00 p.m. at Vicksburg Jr. High School at 1533 Rosa A. Temple Drive.