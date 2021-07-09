Back-to-School Movie Night to be held in Canton

CANTON, Miss. (WJTV) – MGN Entertainment and Real Tight Music will host a Back to School movie night on Saturday, July 31 in Canton.

Attendees will be able to enjoy activities like face painting, bounces houses, character appearances, music, and food and treats from local vendors. There will also be school supply giveaways during the event for Canton Public School District students.

“As our young scholars are preparing to return back to the classroom, we want to assist them with the essentials to ensure a great start,” said MGN CEO Santez Woodruff.

Those who attend are advised to bring lawn chairs and picnic blankets to line the field for a showing of Raya & The Last Dragon. The event will be held at 819 George Washington Avenue starting at 5:00 p.m.

For event updates, follow the Facebook page at Back 2 School Night.