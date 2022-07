In addition to Disney mini backpacks, Loungefly also makes Disney wristlets, wallets and crossbody bags to complete any Disney fan’s collection.

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- Leaders with Jackson-Hinds Comprehensive Health Center (JHCHC) will host a back to school backpack drive on Saturday, July 30.

The event will be held at Custom Cuts & Styles located at 2445 Terry Road in Jackson from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Backpacks are free for elementary kids while supplies last.