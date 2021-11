JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Officials said a backpack that was found near the Governor’s Mansion in Jackson has been deemed safe. The backpack was found in Smith Park Wednesday morning.

UPDATE: Backpack found in park behind governor's mansion. Law enforcement says it's no threat– from spokesperson Bailey Martin @WJTV — Jade Bulecza (@jbulecza) November 3, 2021

Capitol Police blocked off roads along West Street and Congress Street early in the morning near the Governor’s Mansion in response to the suspicious backpack.

Heavy police presence in Downtown Jackson near the Governor’s Mansion this morning. N West St, N Congress St and N President St are block off by Capitol Police for several blocks. @WJTV pic.twitter.com/haWMTkXIJH — Leah Williams (@LeahWilliams_TV) November 3, 2021

Jackson firefighters and other agencies also responded to the scene.