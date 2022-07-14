MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – Ballet Mississippi hosted their annual Summer Workshop for the second time this year for children ages three to six.

The workshop was held at Ballet Mississippi at the Madison studio location.

The workshop introduced attendees to all forms of dancing, including ballet, jazz, and tap. Students were also introduced to the beginning levels of dancing in a positive and creative environment.

On Thursday, they hosted a showcase of what the dancers learned within the four-day camp for family and friends to attend.

Mary Venable, Lower School Director & Administration at Ballet Mississippi, said they are looking forward to continuing more summer workshop in the future.

“This week was crazy in the best way,” said Sarah Beth Clement, an instructor at Ballet Mississippi. “It was amazing just seeing the children run around and dancing.”

Ballet Mississippi had 30 dancers this week and a total of 50 dancers this summer who attended the workshops.

Registration for fall classes are now open.