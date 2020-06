JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Today at Jackson’s Summer Park Apartments family and friends gathered to mourn the loss of Mississippi National Guard soldier, Sgt. Stephen Matory who was killed one week ago today.

Jackson police have made two arrests in connection to this shooting. 19 year old XaJavier King is charged with murder and aggravated assault and 18 year old Chaela Edwards is charged with accessory after the fact to murder.