JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, family, friends, and police officers celebrated the life of Corporal Michael Tarrio. He’s the Jackson police officer who was killed last week in an accident.

One week ago, Tarrio, 36, was killed in an off-duty motorcycle crash on Highway 80 near Battlefield Park. Police said a white pickup truck hit him.

On Thursday, a memorial dedication balloon release was held in his honor in the same area where he lost his life.

Tarrio was a motorcyclist, and members of his biker club said to know his was to love him.

“He really lived a life of commitment and giving service to others from an early age. Anybody that rides bikes and has a passion for bikes, we’re like family. So, any time that we get together, we support each other throughout everything. And when there’s a fallen biker, we try to come together to support other bikers as well as the friends and family of the fallen rider,” said Yolanda Singleton.

Friends said Tarrio loved his job and followed in the footsteps of his father, who is also an officer.

Tarrio’s funeral was held Friday morning at Blacks Chapel M.B. Church. He will be laid to rest at Autumn Woods Memorial Gardens.