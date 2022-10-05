JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A balloon release was held on Wednesday for the man who was shot and killed by Capitol Police in September.

Family and friends of 25-year-old Jaylen Lewis celebrated his life near Williamson Avenue.

As of Wednesday, October 5, there is no motive nor has there been any additional information released about the case.

According to the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI), the shooting happened near East Mayes Street around 9:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 25.

Once MBI finishes their investigation, they will share their findings with the Attorney General’s Office.