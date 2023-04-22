JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A balloon release was held in memory of a four-year-old boy who was allegedly shot and killed by his mother.

The boy’s grandmother, other family members and friends of Keshaun Jones celebrated his life by released nearly 50 balloons on Saturday, April 22.

Jackson police said his mother, Cindreonna Jones, shot and killed the child on March 22, 2023.

Cindreonna Jones’ mother said her daughter struggles with mental illness and begged Child Protection Services (CPS) to not continue to allow Keshaun to stay with his mother. She wants answers about why he was returned to the home.

“Keshan was a very happy a kid. He was very jolly and fun to be around. Every day I take I take his siblings to school. Every day is harder and harder for me to come home. It’s hard for me to come home and try to go inside my house to do what I need to do, as far as cleaning up or whatever I need to do, cook or whatever. Sometimes I don’t come home to nightfall because I’m used to him being here. I can’t get nobody to answer any questions. They’re not taking my phone calls. They won’t see me on anything,” stated Sherlonda Jones, Keshaun’s grandmother.

Cindreonna Jones was charged with murder in the case, and her bond was set at $2 million.